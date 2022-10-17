Ookla has published its latest findings from Q3 in the battle for supremacy among the top US carriers. If you have been following these reports that get published every quarter, T-Mobile has had little competition in the overall speed department. The same has been reported in Q3, with T-Mobile coming in way ahead of both Verizon and AT&T.

According to Ookla’s testing, T-Mobile users see an average download speed of 116Mbps, while Verizon and AT&T are closer to 58Mbps. That’s twice the speed for T-Mobile, which is certainly worth bragging about. T-Mobile had the fastest median upload speed, too, coming in at nearly 11Mbps compared to Verizon’s 8.3Mbps and AT&T’s 7.5Mbps. In 5G Performance, T-Mobile did well with nearly 200Mbps, while Verizon came in at 120Mbps and AT&T with 81Mbps.

It’s not all about speed, though. For those concerned with “Consistency,” which is Ookla’s word for consistency of performance, T-Mobile also won that category at 84.4%. Verizon and AT&T nearly tied with 79.6% and 79.4%. Oh, and T-Mobile won the 5G Availability category by a large margin, too, coming in at 69.2% (nice) versus AT&T’s 59.8% and Verizon’s 32%.

The takeaway? If you care about 5G speed and availability, maybe you should try T-Mobile? It has to be said, we all live in different areas and what works for one person may not work for someone else. You have to use what works best for you, so if you see AT&T doesn’t have the best numbers on these reports, but their service serves you well, then who cares what Ookla says. And if you’re a T-Mobile fanboy rubbing this report in the face of Verizon and AT&T customers, that’s super sad.

