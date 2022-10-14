Droid Life

Android Fans Provide Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch Impressions

It’s only been a couple of days at most for new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch owners, but already some impressions are being shared via our comments section and on social media. We felt like sharing a few of the noteworthy responses to these devices we’ve seen because it gives us a good idea of how these devices are being received by true Android fans.

If you want our impressions, we’ll do you one better. Both Kellen and I will have our full reviews up soon enough for these devices, but if you’re cool with a spoiler, it’s safe to say that we are fans. They are true upgrades over the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This post can give you an idea as to where our heads are at.

Let’s see what the people are saying, shall we?

Pixel Watch Impressions

A recurring theme when owners talk about the Pixel Watch is the size, which obviously affects the size of the battery. It’s a rather small watch, meaning it has a small battery. And yes, battery isn’t ideal, as noted by a few people already.

You can’t please everybody. Overall, we find that the majority of people are quite content with their purchase. Most appear to appreciate the smoothness in performance, which is something we can attest to. She’s a smooth operator, no doubt.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Impressions

We’re seeing a lot of praise for the upgraded biometrics system in these devices, something we’re extremely grateful for. I don’t think I could have taken another year of people complaining about janky phone unlocking. Google absolutely needed to address that, and as of this moment, it appears that they have.

We’re also seeing a lot of praise for the cameras. You already know how I feel, considering I posted a bunch of photos already, but the Pixel 7 Pro has a great camera system and it’s my belief that it’s the best overall shooter in the smartphone space. It’s extremely versatile, well worth a consideration if you’re in the market.

That’s it for now. Keep sending in those initial impressions. We’ll only start to learn more about these devices as our time with them grows, so feel free to share anything you might find. So far so good I’d say, right? People seem happy. I like that.

