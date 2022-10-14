It’s only been a couple of days at most for new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch owners, but already some impressions are being shared via our comments section and on social media. We felt like sharing a few of the noteworthy responses to these devices we’ve seen because it gives us a good idea of how these devices are being received by true Android fans.

If you want our impressions, we’ll do you one better. Both Kellen and I will have our full reviews up soon enough for these devices, but if you’re cool with a spoiler, it’s safe to say that we are fans. They are true upgrades over the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This post can give you an idea as to where our heads are at.

Let’s see what the people are saying, shall we?

Pixel Watch Impressions

7 Pro is pretty good, Pixel Watch is good but the battery is dying pretty fast. I do have always on display on but it shouldn't be draining this fast. Hopefully it gets better tomorrow. — Antonio Maldonado (@thecrowing08) October 14, 2022

A recurring theme when owners talk about the Pixel Watch is the size, which obviously affects the size of the battery. It’s a rather small watch, meaning it has a small battery. And yes, battery isn’t ideal, as noted by a few people already.

I really like the pixel watch but I wish you were a bit bigger. I have large wrists so this watch on my wrist looks like a woman's watch or little kids watch lol. If it was made 43 or 44 mm that would have been great. I may return it just because of the size. — Erich (@Erich13314683) October 14, 2022

Got the Watch. I think I am going to return it though. — Damon718 (@sakeem13) October 14, 2022

You can’t please everybody. Overall, we find that the majority of people are quite content with their purchase. Most appear to appreciate the smoothness in performance, which is something we can attest to. She’s a smooth operator, no doubt.

I love it. The watch is crazy smooth 👌🏿. The phone feels much smoother as well. First impression is good. — Tyron P. (@TyronNPowell) October 14, 2022

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Impressions

My Pixel 7 pro has been pretty good so far. It feels just like what it was supposed to be, a more refined version of the 6 pro. The haptics might have been tuned as well because the vibration motor feels a bit better. — Joel SB (@joel_sbx) October 14, 2022

Got the Pixel 7 Pro and I love the display. Fingerprint reader is fast and accurate. Camera is smooth and pictures are awesome. Coming from Pixel 5. — T (@BucWild007) October 14, 2022

We’re seeing a lot of praise for the upgraded biometrics system in these devices, something we’re extremely grateful for. I don’t think I could have taken another year of people complaining about janky phone unlocking. Google absolutely needed to address that, and as of this moment, it appears that they have.

We’re also seeing a lot of praise for the cameras. You already know how I feel, considering I posted a bunch of photos already, but the Pixel 7 Pro has a great camera system and it’s my belief that it’s the best overall shooter in the smartphone space. It’s extremely versatile, well worth a consideration if you’re in the market.

Just got the 7 pro, upgrading from a base 6. I definitely like it and consider it a good upgrade, I'm a fan of face unlock and the finger print sensor is more accurate than the 6! 5X telephoto is pretty amazing as is the much wider ultra wide lens. 🙂 — Sebastian Estupinan (@seby123456789) October 14, 2022

Liking my 7 Pro a lot so far. Nearly seamless transition from my Pixel 5, although activating my SIM on Verizon took some doing because I'm in a low service area. Going on a hike this weekend and I'm planning to put the camera through its paces there 😁 — Joshua Perkins* (@JoshuaBPerkins) October 14, 2022

7 Pro feels great compared to 6 Pro and you can tell Google is getting closer to Apple levels of building a phone. The watch is beautiful. — TheMadKing (@TheMadKing_94) October 14, 2022

That’s it for now. Keep sending in those initial impressions. We’ll only start to learn more about these devices as our time with them grows, so feel free to share anything you might find. So far so good I’d say, right? People seem happy. I like that.