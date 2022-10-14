Galaxy Z Fold 3 owners, today’s the day you can register your device into the One UI 5.0 beta (Android 13), bringing the latest and great features of Android and Samsung to your foldable device.

To get in on this action, the same as other Galaxy devices before you, head into the Samsung Members app and look for a banner that mentions signing up for the beta. Once registered properly with your Samsung account, you’ll head to the usual Settings > Software update to begin the download and install process. It should be a relatively straightforward.

As for what’s inside, you’ll find an enhanced customization screen with more colors to choose from, enhanced Security dashboard, new lockscreen customizations, and plenty else. Android 13 = Good Upgrade.

I’m telling you, Friday’s are awesome.

