Mmm, Brains: Waze Intros New Zombie Mode

It’s that time of year, where ghouls and goblins run the streets and delicious candy is on everyone’s mind. It’s nearly Halloween! To celebrate this, Waze introduced a new Zombie mode this week, bringing a fresh twist to the usual Waze navigation experience.

You may ask, what is a zombie experience in Waze? It actually sounds pretty cool. Users can set the guidance voice as either a zombie or a survivalist, allowing you to either learn how to continue to remain among living or practice getting a taste for human brains. The choice is yours.

Activate your voice navigation to adventure with the Survivalist by your side to learn the best skills for staying away from the slow-moving menaces. If you’d rather a Zombie guide your way, select the Zombie voice navigation and find out if the rumor that these monsters think with their brains is really true. Switch to the Zombie Mood to show your allegiance to the misunderstood undead.

There’s of course new vehicle icon options to match this theme, so go ahead and check it out of you’re still rocking with Waze. It sounds like a fun time.

// Waze Blog