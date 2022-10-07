Fridays often turn into update day from Verizon and this Friday is no exception. There are at least a dozen different Samsung phones getting updates at the moment, from the Galaxy S20 to the Note 20 and newest Fold 4. If you own a Samsung phone on Big Red, there’s a good chance you are in for new software this weekend.

For the Galaxy S20 FE, S21 FE, Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold 2, the October security patch has arrived. Weirdly, the Galaxy S20 line and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are apparently only jumping onto the September security patch.

There are performance improvements tossed into some of these devices too, plus the devices getting October’s patch should see a fix for the intermittent text messaging issue that has plagued a number of Verizon Samsung phones.

And finally, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are getting their big Android 4.1.1 update with the taskbar, improved split screen, and more.

The full list of phones and their new builds can be seen below.

Galaxy S20 : SP1A.210812.016.G981VSQU3FVZI5

: SP1A.210812.016.G981VSQU3FVZI5 Galaxy S20+ : SP1A.210812.016.G986USQU3FVI5

: SP1A.210812.016.G986USQU3FVI5 Galaxy S20 Ultra : SP1A.210812.016.G988USQU3FVI5

: SP1A.210812.016.G988USQU3FVI5 Galaxy S20 FE : SP1A.210812.016.G781VSQS7FVI1

: SP1A.210812.016.G781VSQS7FVI1 Galaxy S21 FE : SP1A.210812.016.G990USQS4CVI3

: SP1A.210812.016.G990USQS4CVI3 Galaxy S21 FE (2022) : SP1A.210812.016.G990U2SQS2CVI3

: SP1A.210812.016.G990U2SQS2CVI3 Galaxy Note 20 : SP1A.210812.016.N981USQS3FVI7

: SP1A.210812.016.N981USQS3FVI7 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : SP1A.210812.016.N985USQS3FVI7

: SP1A.210812.016.N985USQS3FVI7 Galaxy Tab S7 : SP2A.220305.013.T878USQU2CVI3

: SP2A.220305.013.T878USQU2CVI3 Galaxy Tab S7+ : SP2A.220305.013.T978USQU2CVI3

: SP2A.220305.013.T978USQU2CVI3 Galaxy Z Fold 2 : SP1A.210812.016.F916USQS2HVI8

: SP1A.210812.016.F916USQS2HVI8 Galaxy Z Fold 4: SP2A.220305.013.F936USQU1AVIG

To check for updates, head into Settings>System update>Check for system updates.

// Verizon