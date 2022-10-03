The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are only days away from going up for pre-order and I know you are excited, but we have current Pixel phones to talk about. It’s the first Monday of the month and that means a fresh Pixel update and Android security patch. The October Pixel update is here.

As of this moment, Google has posted October factory image and OTA 13.0 files for all of the active Pixel phones, including the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. Generally speaking, everything here should be on-time, with no delays.

The new builds are as follows, with no mention of specific versions for carrier variants. Google is calling this the “global” build, so it should be for everyone:

Pixel 4 (XL): TP1A.221005.002

Pixel 4a: TP1A.221005.002

Pixel 4a (5G): TP1A.221005.002

Pixel 5: TP1A.221005.002

Pixel 5a (5G): TP1A.221005.002

Pixel 6: TP1A.221005.002

Pixel 6 Pro: TP1A.221005.002

Pixel 6a: TP1A.221005.003

On an important note, this could be the last update for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL unless Google decides to offer up a final stability update over the coming months like they did with the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3 before them.

Bug fixes and changes

There are 9 bug fixes in this October patch. Below is the full list where you’ll find that the fixes are for all still-supported devices, except for the first issue about noise artifacts. That fix is for Pixel 4, 4a, 5, and 4a only.

Audio Fix for issue occasionally causing audible humming or noise artifacts during calls while using wired headsets *[1]

Fix for issue preventing device volume controls in media player notification to work under certain conditions Connectivity Fix for issue causing launcher crash when connecting to VPN in certain conditions User Interface Fix for issue causing compatibility issues with certain app widgets in Android 13

Fix for issue causing media player to display default icon for certain media apps

Fix for issue occasionally causing device crash when playing audio from local storage

Fix for issue occasionally causing empty Quick Settings tiles to display in notification shade

Fix for issue occasionally causing Work Profile toggle button to appear truncated in app drawer Wi-Fi Fix for issue occasionally preventing available Wi-Fi networks from displaying in network selection menu in certain apps

Google should begin pushing these updates shortly over-the-air (Settings>System>Advanced>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: