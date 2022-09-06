The stable update to Android 13 rolled out last month to still-supported Google Pixel phones and that’s been a fun time, you know, getting used to changes and trying to pick out the best features. To kick off September, we’re now getting the first update of Android 13 in the form of the September Android security patch. If you own a Pixel 4 up through Pixel 6a, be on the lookout.

As of this moment, Google has posted September factory image and OTA 13.0 files for (almost) all of the active Pixel phones, including the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Generally speaking, everything here should be on-time, with no delays (again) for the Pixel 6 line. The Pixel 6a will see the September update later this month, Google says.

Keep in mind that the Pixel 4 will see support finished in October, unless Google does that thing where they push out a final final update a few months later.

Here’s the breakdown of the builds, all of which are global and for all:

Pixel 4 (XL) : TP1A.220905.004

: TP1A.220905.004 Pixel 4a : TP1A.220905.004

: TP1A.220905.004 Pixel 4a (5G) : TP1A.220905.004

: TP1A.220905.004 Pixel 5 : TP1A.220905.004

: TP1A.220905.004 Pixel 5a (5G) : TP1A.220905.004

: TP1A.220905.004 Pixel 6 : TP1A.220905.004

: TP1A.220905.004 Pixel 6 Pro: TP1A.220905.004

Here are all of the fixes and improvements in the September update for all Pixel devices unless noted:

Battery & Charging Fix for issue occasionally causing increased battery drain from certain launcher background activities

Fix for issue preventing wireless charging mode to activate in certain conditions *[1] Biometrics Additional improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions *[2] Bluetooth Fix for issue occasionally preventing certain Bluetooth devices or accessories from connecting User Interface Fix for issue occasionally causing notifications to appear truncated on the lock screen *[1] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro *[2] Included on Pixel 6a

Google should begin pushing these updates shortly over-the-air (Settings>System>Advanced>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: