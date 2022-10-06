You Buying a Pixel 7 or Pixel Watch?

You know prices. You know features. You know the upgrades and the sales pitch. You know how they look. But are you buying any of it?

The Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel Watch are all up for pre-order at the moment. They went live before Google had even finished talking about them at today’s Made by Google event. So you have decisions to make – which are you going with, if any?

I’m never a great example of how this should play out, because it’s my job to have new tech around, but I did pre-order a regular Pixel 7 and also the Pixel Watch. After we are done testing review units, my plan is to switch to those two. That may seem weird since I’ve never used any, but they tick a lot of boxes for my needs. I like the smaller size of the Pixel 7 and am very excited about having the Pixel Watch on wrist.

So what about you? Did you go Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 7? Are you buying a Pixel Watch? Or are you going to wait several days until you can see some actual reviews before pulling the trigger?