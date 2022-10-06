Pixel Watch Official, Starts at $349 and Available for Pre-Order Now

Google made the Pixel Watch official this morning, and yeah, it’s been a long wait. Google first detailed the Pixel Watch at Google I/O back in May. This morning in New York City in front of a live audience, the company announced that Pixel Watch would be available for purchase next week for a starting price of $349 and is now up for pre-order via Google Store.

For its price of $349, the Pixel Watch features a 41mm case and is powered by an Exynos 9110 SoC and Cortex M33 co-processor. Other specs include 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, LTE connectivity for an extra $50, cases made of up to 80% recycled stainless steel, 294mAh battery, 5 ATM rating, plus Wear OS 3.5.

For styling choices, Google is offering three options: Champagne Gold, Matte Black, and Polished Silver. For bands, there is no shortage of styling and material options for users. Everything from leather to woven straps appear to be available, but as expected, buyers will be limited to using straps made specifically for Pixel Watch. Look below to see how Google designed this system, likening it to a swappable lens system for a camera. It’s pretty hot.

On the software side, Google is harnessing its acquisition of Fitbit and bringing over a lot of fitness tracking tech and baking it right into Pixel Watch. For example, the heart rate sensor should be extremely accurate, able to track a user’s heart rate down to the second. Google highlights a dedicated ECG app, fall detection and Emergency SOS, enhanced sleep tracking, and Fitbit Premium included with purchase (6 months for free). Additionally, Google Assistant in onboard, capable of delivering all of the help and resources one may need.

Pixel Watch is up for pre-order right now should you already know this is the watch you want/need to have. General availability begins next week.

Finally!