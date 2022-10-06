The Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are official after all the months of teasing, design highlighting, and leaks. The Made by Google event has revealed all that we needed to know, like pricing and a launch date.

The new phones have familiar designs that you’ll recognize from the Pixel 6 line, but there’s more polish around the camera housing, with an enclosed metal setup that has already been discussed heavily. Some love it. Some most definitely do not.

Inside, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are powered by Google Tensor G2, the company’s next-generation processor with a focus on computational photography, a faster and smarter Google Assistant (2.5x faster voice typing), and more efficient day-to-day activities, like recording or streaming.

Both Pixel 7 phones now have Face Unlock as well, the same 5 years of updates as the Pixel 6 line, and free VPN access through Google One.

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro specs

As for specs, the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7″ QHD LTPO AMOLED display with variable 10-120Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7’s display weighs in at 6.3″ and 90Hz. Both offer a 25% higher peak brightness compared to the Pixel 6 and have Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass.

The Pixel 7 Pro sports a 5000mAh battery with “fast” wired (23W) and wireless charging, IP68 water and dust resistance, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, 10.8MP selfie camera, and a triple rear camera. The rear camera includes 50MP main, 48MP telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide (125.8° field of view) lenses. Google also tossed in stereo speakers and 3 microphones. This big ol’ phone measures 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm and weighs 212g.

The Pixel 7 has a 4355mAh battery with that same “fast” wired (20W) and wireless charging and IP68 toughness, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, 10.8MP selfie camera, and a rear dual camera. The 50MP shooter is the same as the Pro’s, but the secondary 12MP ultra-wide camera appears to be different with only a 114° field of view. This smaller-of-the-two phones measures 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm and weighs 197g.

In the camera department, Google isn’t focusing so much on the camera setup, but more on the processing, the computational photography I just mentioned. Things like their Real Tone processing for skin tones, reducing blur in photos, capturing Night Sight shots (exposure time cut in half), 10-bit HDR, autofocus, and video stabilization are all improved. Google is including a new Cinematic Blur mode as well, to give you that beautiful bokeh in video.

Using a main 50MP camera, Google has improved Super Res Zoom shots at 2x to create a full 12.5MP shot that would be like a shot you took with a dedicated zoom lens. Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro can pull this off. The Pixel 7 Pro also has a telephoto lens that will do a similar zoom processing at 5x. It’ll even let you zoom all of the way up to 30x.

Pixel 7 pre-orders

The Pixel 7 Pro comes in Hazel, Snow, and Obsidian. The Pixel 7 can be had in Lemongrass, Snow, and Obsidian.

Pre-orders open for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro right now, starting at $599 for the 7 and $899 for the 7 Pro.

Google Pre-order Links: Pixel 7 Pro | Pixel 7