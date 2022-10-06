Pre-orders are now live for Google’s latest devices, the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. Thankfully, Google’s pre-order window is very short, with general availability for each device beginning next week. That means you should only be waiting until then to receive your order. That’s really good.

We have full write-ups ready to go for each device, with the Pixel 7 Pro featuring a massively upgraded camera system and the all new Pixel Watch delivering Fitbit’s latest and greatest health tracking technology. This looks to be a really refined Google Pixel lineup, so don’t be surprised if ship dates start getting pushed back, which is common for Google devices.

As for deals from the various retailers, Google is offering its trade-in program, but don’t expect its trade-in offers to be as good as Samsung’s. On top of that, it’s a reimbursement play, so you’ll need to front the entire purchase price, then wait for Google to receive and check your trade-in. Compared to how Samsung offers instant trade-in value, it’s a terrible experience. For the carriers, they are offering BOGO deals for these devices, as well as free Pixel Watch devices so long as you sign up for the right plan and get on the right contract. Personally, getting tied to a particular company is never something we set out to do, but if you plan on being with your carrier for an extended period and want a free phone/best monthly price option, those options are available and viable.

Follow the links below to snag one of Google’s latest.

Pre-Order Links

Pixel Watch

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro