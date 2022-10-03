Twitter’s Edit Button Goes Live!

At the beginning of last month, Twitter confirmed that it was ready to launch an edit button, the one feature that Twitter bros have requested more than any. Today, that edit button is starting to rollout in extremely limited fashion.

Twitter announced through its Twitter Blue account that the “Edit Tweet” option is here for Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The US is “coming soon.”

If you aren’t a Twitter Blue subscriber, you can become one by paying $4.99 per month. A subscription will give you an exclusive set of features, including this new Edit Tweet button. You also get to change your Twitter icon (and theme in iOS), read ad-free articles, create bookmark folders, customize the app’s navigation bar, and more.

now that Edit is rolling out in Twitter Blue Labs, here’s what you can expect see that little icon? it’s there to let you know that the Tweet has been edited pic.twitter.com/Av6vZYuVeO — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) October 3, 2022

How does the Edit Tweet button work? In our last article, this is how we described it:

An Edit button does indeed let you make changes to your Tweet after it has been published

You only have 30 minutes to tap the Edit button

You can edit a Tweet a “few times” during that 30 minute window

Edited Tweets will get a special icon, timestamp, and label so that everyone knows it has been edited

If you tap that label, you’ll get to see a Tweet’s history, including the original

Let us know if you are a Blue subscriber and if you get the new option. Or does anyone really care?