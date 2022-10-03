Droid Life

Twitter’s Edit Button Goes Live!

Twitter

At the beginning of last month, Twitter confirmed that it was ready to launch an edit button, the one feature that Twitter bros have requested more than any. Today, that edit button is starting to rollout in extremely limited fashion.

Twitter announced through its Twitter Blue account that the “Edit Tweet” option is here for Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The US is “coming soon.”

If you aren’t a Twitter Blue subscriber, you can become one by paying $4.99 per month. A subscription will give you an exclusive set of features, including this new Edit Tweet button. You also get to change your Twitter icon (and theme in iOS), read ad-free articles, create bookmark folders, customize the app’s navigation bar, and more.

How does the Edit Tweet button work? In our last article, this is how we described it:

  • An Edit button does indeed let you make changes to your Tweet after it has been published
  • You only have 30 minutes to tap the Edit button
  • You can edit a Tweet a “few times” during that 30 minute window
  • Edited Tweets will get a special icon, timestamp, and label so that everyone knows it has been edited
  • If you tap that label, you’ll get to see a Tweet’s history, including the original

Let us know if you are a Blue subscriber and if you get the new option. Or does anyone really care?

