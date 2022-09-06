Google has gone and penned in October 6 at 10am Eastern (7am Pacific) as when we can expect to see the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, as well as the Pixel Watch get completely unveiled. That’s a month from today!

We have been eagerly waiting for this announcement, as it was months ago when Google first let us get eyes on its upcoming hardware. That makes the whole patience thing much more difficult, so to finally have a date that we can place on the calendar is very helpful.

Beyond the new Pixel phones and watch, we aren’t expecting any real surprises. The Pixel Buds Pro are already available, plus we aren’t expecting the Pixel Tablet until next year.

Mark your calendars!