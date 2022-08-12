The StockX or “DropX Exclusive” listing that allowed folks to bid on a limited edition run of 100 Nothing Phone (1) units ended way back in June. We were one of the top 100 bids and have been somewhat-patiently waiting for our unit to arrive. Since we weren’t blessed with a review unit from Nothing, this would be our only chance to test out one of the most hyped, new phones of 2022.

After several delay notices from StockX, followed by a random “Your order has shipped!” email without any sort of tracking, the phone has arrived. It actually showed up in an unmarked box, packed into a ziplock bag, and with a StockX sticker slapped on the outside, as if they inspected it. Funny enough, our StockX bid still shows that StockX is waiting for the unit to be able to inspect it, so yeah, this is all a bit of a mess. I’m pretty sure the manufacturer in China just slapped a StockX sticker on the box and called it good. Not that it really matters.

That situation aside, we have the phone! To spoil it, because I can’t imagine any of you care that much, we got #28 of 100. Nothing fun about that number, but I guess that puts us in the top third of units and I’ll tell myself that is special on some level.

After using the phone sparingly since receiving it (because I have a Flip 4 to review first!), I can tell you that the hardware and software are quite nice. This is most definitely a phone I could get into should Nothing decide to bring it to the US. Unfortunately, the US network band support is abysmal on this unit and testing it here will be difficult. I’ll still try to take it for a bit of a serious spin over the coming weeks.

This particular version of the Nothing Phone (1) is the white model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It would retail in the UK for £499. Our winning bid cost $1,000 (lol).

So yeah, here’s an unboxing and rambling video of me looking at a #THE100 Edition of the Nothing Phone (1).