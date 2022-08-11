Samsung has barely caught its breath after their big Unpacked event from earlier in the week and here we are unboxing their newest foldables. My duties around these parts are with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, so that’s what we’re kicking things off with. Sound good?

For the Galaxy Z Flip 4, we are looking at a minimal upgrade over the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but the upgrades do come in a couple of important places. The most noteworthy is probably in the battery, where Samsung is giving us a bigger 3700mAh capacity as well as faster 25W charging. They also added a 512GB storage option, are attempting to improve low light photos (with the same cameras), added Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, and refined the heck out of the design and frame.

So while I just said the improvements are minimal, we’ll take all of those indeed.

This unboxing is with a review unit that Samsung sent over. Because this is done and filmed that means we are onto reviewing this little flip phone that could. How exciting.

Anything you need us to test?