The holiday pushed us two days, but here we are accepting delivery of the July Google Pixel update and security patch. Google released the latest update for its Pixel phones, which should be minor after the big June Pixel Feature Drop we all got last month.

As of this moment, Google has posted July factory image and OTA 12.1 files for all of the active Pixel phones, including the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. Everything here should be on-time, with no delays (again) for the Pixel 6 line. The Pixel 3a line also appears to be done-done.

The breakdown of July security update build numbers by Pixel device is as follows:

Pixel 6 (SQ3A.220705.001.B1, SQ3A.220705.003, SQ3A.220705.003.A1) SQ3A.220705.001.B1 is for EMEA/APAC carriers SQ3A.220705.003 is the global build SQ3A.220705.003.A1 is for Verizon models

(SQ3A.220705.001.B1, SQ3A.220705.003, SQ3A.220705.003.A1) Pixel 6 Pro (SQ3A.220705.001.B1, SQ3A.220705.003, SQ3A.220705.003.A1) SQ3A.220705.001.B1 is for EMEA/APAC carriers SQ3A.220705.003 is the global build SQ3A.220705.003.A1 is for Verizon models

(SQ3A.220705.001.B1, SQ3A.220705.003, SQ3A.220705.003.A1) Pixel 5a (SQ3A.220705.003.A1)

(SQ3A.220705.003.A1) Pixel 5 (SQ3A.220705.003.A1)

(SQ3A.220705.003.A1) Pixel 4a 5G (SQ3A.220705.003.A1)

(SQ3A.220705.003.A1) Pixel 4a (SQ3A.220705.003.A1)

(SQ3A.220705.003.A1) Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (SQ3A.220705.003.A1)

As of this moment, the only “new” item is the following for the Pixel 6/6 Pro in EMEA/APAC:

Enable additional VoLTE calling features on certain networks

Google should begin pushing these updates shortly over-the-air (Settings>System>Advanced>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: