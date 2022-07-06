Amazon shared amazing news this morning, extending a free year of Grubhub+ to all Prime members. If you aren’t in the know, Grubhub+ typically costs $10/mo, providing deliveries from the service with zero fees. If you find yourself Hubbin’ it often, it’s probably a service you have considered. Well, Amazon has you covered now.

To get started, you’ll follow the link below and activate the offer via your Amazon account. You’ll then sign into your Grubhub account (or create one) and that’s it. You’ll then have Grubhub+ on your account for one year. For a complete FAQ on the subject, follow the link below.

Now go forth and support those local businesses with Grubhub!