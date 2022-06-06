The June Google Pixel update has arrived for those with still-supported devices, those being the Pixel 4 up through the Pixel 6 line. Unlike most months, this month is a Pixel Feature Drop month and includes several new features for Pixel devices, on top of the security patches and bug fixes.

We have the full list of everything coming to your Pixel phone through the Pixel Feature Drop right here.

As of this moment, Google has posted June factory image and OTA 12.1 files for all of the active Pixel phones, including the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. Google told us that all of the updates are on-time this month, including the big updates for the Pixel 6 line.

You’ll notice the Pixel 3a isn’t mentioned and that’s because support for it was scheduled to stop with the May update, last month. It is getting another May security patch, though.

The breakdown of June security update build numbers by Pixel device is as follows: