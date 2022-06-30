Over the past month, we have been getting looks at the reportedly upcoming OnePlus 10T from everyone but OnePlus. This week we’re getting another look, this time of renders based on a preproduction unit of the device. That was the case last time, but these renders do differ from what we saw earlier this month.

In these OnePlus 10T renders, brought to us by @Onleaks, the camera housing doesn’t go across the entire backside of the device. It’s much more similar to the existing OnePlus 10 Pro, though, the housing doesn’t raise up directly from the back. This is more of a curve up, if that makes sense. The flash has also been moved to the top right, with the 10 Pro’s being in the bottom right of the quad array.

Specs for the OnePlus 10T are reported to include a Hasselblad-branded rear camera system, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, very fast charging for its 4,800mAh battery, 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Nothing has changed in this department. The only questions are — when will it launch and for how much? We’ll keep you posted when we hear something official.

For additional looks at the renders, follow the link below.

// Smartprix