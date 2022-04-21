OnePlus did things really funky in 2022. They launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in China this past January, then finally released it here in the US this month. There was no base OnePlus 10 to go along with it. This week, we’re now seeing reports on the OnePlus 10 and its existence, complete with specs that we can potentially look forward to. Let’s see what we’re dealing with.

Now before we go any further, let’s note that it seems possible that this phone never gets a US launch. Right now, OnePlus’ stance in the US feels a little shaky. While they continue to sell and market phones, something has happened where the company seems to have placed its sights on something other than selling the biggest and baddest phones around. We’re seeing more of a focus on low-end and mid-range Nord phones, which is totally fine and dandy, but certainly noteworthy. If OnePlus doesn’t see much potential for the OnePlus 10 in the US, it seems entirely possible we don’t see a launch here.

According to the report based on information from @OnLeaks, the OnePlus 10 will come equipped with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, an insane supported charging speed of 150W, two RAM and storage options (8GB RAM/128GB or 12GB/256GB), OxygenOS 12, triple rear camera setup with a primary 50-megapixel shooter, and 4,800mAh battery.

The thing that clearly stands out is that 150W charging. The power brick could end up needing some type of integrated cooling system, I’d imagine. That’s a lot of juice, but OnePlus has been flirting with these speeds for a bit now. It’s exciting to see charging speeds go up and up.

We’ll keep you posted on all things OnePlus 10, but again, maybe try to not get too excited until we know if in fact it’s headed our way.

