This newest Android 13 Beta 3 has certainly had issues that Google has deemed serious enough to address in a quick manner. After releasing a quick Android 13 Beta 3.1 fixer last week, Google is back again today with an Android 13 Beta 3.2 update.

The update is again a fixer that addresses a number of bugs, including the back gesture not working correctly, the At A Glance settings page being weird, the microphone turning on and off unexpectedly, and apps crashing, like Google Photos.

Here’s the full list of Android 13 Beta 3.2 fixes:

Fixed an issue where the back gesture wasn’t working in some apps.

Fixed an issue where the At a glance settings page would collapse inconsistently when scrolling.

Fixed an issue where some apps would crash instantly on opening.

Fixed an issue where the microphone would turn on and off unexpectedly during unrelated use of the device.

Fixed an issue where the Google Photos app would crash frequently.

The build is rolling out as TPB3.220610.004 and the new OTA and factory image files are already available for the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and Pixel 6 lines. If you are in the Android Beta program, this update should be delivered over-the-air.

Release date: June 16, 2022

Build: TPB3.220610.004

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: June 2022

Google Play services: 22.18.19

Feel free to grab that update right away. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.