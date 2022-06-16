Amazon Prime Day 2022 Scheduled for July 12-13

Amazon is kicking off Prime Day 2022 on July 12 and it’s running through the 13th. If you’re an Amazon fan, there’s no better time to be alive, with literally thousands upon thousands of deals to be taken advantage of. There’ll be cheap TVs, cheap phone accessories, and so much else.

If you don’t want to scroll through deal upon deal, looking for something good, don’t worry. Every year, we try to round up the good stuff for you, so I’m sure we’ll be doing that yet again. This is what we train for.

July 12. Mark your calendar.

// Amazon