Android 13 Beta 3.1 Released for Pixel Phones, Minor Bug Fix Inside

Google is shipping out Android 13 Beta 3.1 to supported Pixel devices this afternoon, a minor upgrade from Beta 3 that was released only earlier this week. Inside, Google lists a minor bug fix for devices that fixes an issue with the Android Beta Feedback app.

Want the Beta 3.1 bug fix update? Check out the details below.

How to download Android 13 Beta 3 on your Pixel

Android 13 Beta 3.1 is available on the following devices:

Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Pixel 4a and 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 and 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Easiest way: If you own one of those devices, the easiest way to get Android 13 Beta 3.1 on device is to sign-up for the Android Beta Program (here). You’ll simply click the “Opt In” button on that page to join and then sit back and wait for Google to push an update as Android 13 over-the-air.

Once you have enrolled, you’ll head into Settings>System>Advanced>System update to check for it. Google may not push it immediately and could instead roll it out slowly throughout the day. Either way, feel free to check through there to tell Google you want it after enrolling in the program.

Manual way: Want to get updated faster or would rather flash a factory image or OTA file through adb to feel more techie and important and smart? That’s still an option! You’ll find Android 13 Beta 3.1 factory images here and the OTA files here. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Already on an Android 13 Beta 3 build: If you are already on an Android 13 Beta 3 build, Google says that you will receive the Beta 3.1 update over-the-air. Of course, you can manually flash a factory image or OTA file as well, since the over-the-air process often takes forever to process.

What’s new in Android 13 Beta 3.1?

Release date: June 10, 2022

Build: TPB3.220513.017.B1

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: June 2022

Google Play services: 22.18.19

Here’s exactly what Google says about the Beta 3.1 release.

This minor update to Android 13 Beta 3 fixes an issue where the Android Beta Feedback app was not available on Android 13 Beta 3 in some cases.

If that’s all it is, it sounds very minor. Enjoy your weekend.