A big part of owning a watch is personalizing it with a watch band that represents your style. Whether you like a sporty band or a dressier leather piece, there are countless options on the market for watch owners who want to change the vibes from day to day. Unfortunately, for most Android watches, finding a new watch band has meant running over to Amazon and buying cheap $5 bands that feel like you are one good sweat away from it causing a skin rash or burn. What I’m saying is that quality first party bands aren’t common, unless you own an Apple Watch.

For the upcoming Pixel Watch, Google is reportedly working on having a decent line-up available, which we hope means good quality. The folks at 9to5Google heard from sources who believe Google has at least 7 bands on the way, like the rubber/silicone strap seen above that should come on the Pixel Watch out of the box.

The rest of the watch bands Google could release for the Pixel Watch include a Milanese-style band, metal link bracelet, a couple of leather options, plus fabric and stretch bands. I’d imagine there will be several colors of some styles as well, in case you were considering 7 to be too few.

Of course, first party or “Made for Google” accessories likely means a price well north of those cheap bands I just complained about that I buy too often from Amazon. If you need an idea of the types of prices we could see, think of the standard Apple Watch Sport Band (like the Pixel Watch band above) at $49 or Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 sport bands at $39.99. Each also offers Milanese and metal link bracelets that range from $79 up to $449. I can’t imagine Google coming in much cheaper than either of those.

Another thing to take into account is the mechanism for which the Pixel Watch bands connect to the watch itself. We know it’s a proprietary system rather than the universal quick release systems that so many other watches utilize. Does a custom watch band system add to the cost? It will certainly limit the companies who choose to make them, that’s for sure.

To recap, it sounds like Google is preparing for a big Pixel Watch launch that should include a decent range of accessories out of the gate. You love to hear that, but now we need to learn more about its supposedly-dated, yet still customized chip.