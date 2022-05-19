Michael Kors Gen 6 Gets a Big $90 Discount

It’s a good day to buy a smartwatch if you like the Fossil Gen 6 platform, but want an extra touch of fashion on your wrist. The Michael Kors Gen 6, or “Bradshaw,” is almost $90 off at Amazon at the moment.

The Michael Kors Gen 6 comes in several styles, from an all silver version to those with gold accents and another that is pure rose gold in color. You can see most of the options above, but Amazon also happens to have that all-silver version I mentioned, which isn’t pictured.

What do you get at almost $90 off? The Michael Kors “Bradshaw” Gen 6 would cost you $262.50 and bring you everything found in the Fossil Gen 6. That means a 1.28″ OLED display, Snapdragon Wear 4100+, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, GPS, heartrate monitor, SpO2 tracking, NFC, 5ATM water resistance, and a 44mm case.

Go spoil yourself.