2022’s Moto G Stylus was announced back in February, but this week, the 5G toting model launches on Verizon for the price of $399 — $100 more than the non-5G variant.

For the $399 price, you’re getting the 5G support, 6.8″ FHD display at 90Hz, 5000mAh battery, camera system made up of a 50MP main shooter (secondary ultra-wide lens and depth sensor), Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage (with SD slot), 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.1, rear fingerprint reader, 16MP selfie camera, and Android 12 with little hope for great software support.

If 3-year commitments are up your alley, which seems foolish in this scenario, you’re looking at $11/month. And yes, Verizon has it available to both prepaid and postpaid customers.

Verizon Links: Postpaid | Prepaid