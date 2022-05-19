Visible eSIM Now Available on a Bunch of Samsung Phones

Visible, the cute little prepaid wireless service that uses Verizon’s network and gives you a whole mess of features for $40/mo, added a big group of Samsung phones to its eSIM compatible list today. That means your Samsung phone can sign-up for and access Visible without a physical SIM card.

We love eSIM, a technology that we’ve been talking about since at least 2017 when the Pixel 2 included it. For those new, it’s an embedded SIM card that’s basically a digital SIM card you can use to connect your phone to wireless service providers without needing that physical, little mini SIM card thing.

The biggest benefit of an eSIM is that if you switch phones or want to try a new service, activating with eSIM is super convenient compared to moving around a physical SIM card or ordering one. It can also come in handy if you want to run dual SIM cards on a phone, one physical and one eSIM.

Visible has supported eSIM for some time on iPhones and Google Pixel phones, but this week they tell us that the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy Note 20 families are all ready for eSIM Visible action. The Galaxy Book 5G is also on their list.

So it’s obvious which phones we’re talking about, here’s the full list:

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G / S22+ 5G / S22 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 / S21+ / S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note20 / Note20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Book 5G

If you own a Galaxy phone above and want to sign-up for Visible with eSIM, the process is pretty simple. All you do is download the Visible app and sign-up and it’ll then walk you through the steps:

Check to see if your phone is eSIM compatible.

If your phone is eSIM compatible, create an account then download the Visible app to continue signing up.

Sign-in to the app to activate your Visible service and start making calls, sending texts, and using data.

Start the process to transfer your number.

eSIM is love.