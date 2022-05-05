As Mother’s Day approaches, Best Buy wants you to buy a smartwatch and has dropped prices on a bunch of them in order to get you to pull the trigger. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are both $50 off, plus Fitbit’s newest fitness trackers are all discounted too.

For those looking to grab a Galaxy Watch 4 before the Galaxy Watch 5 arrives, you can get one today for as little as $199.99. That’s the price of the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4, with this $50 discount applied. The bigger 44mm option drops to $229 and is probably the better choice of the two, mostly for the longer battery life. Need our Galaxy Watch 4 review? Here it is.

Want the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for its rotating bezel? It too is $50 off and starts at $299 at the moment. The bigger 46mm Classic version is $329. Need our Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review? Here it is.

Oh, you aren’t interested in the Galaxy Watch 4 line? That’s cool! Fitbit’s Sense and Versa 3 are both discounted at $104 off and $50 off, respectively. We also think these will be replaced by a Sense 2 and Versa 4 in the near future, but neither Google or Fitbit have hinted at anything too soon. You can shop Fitbit Sense deals here and Versa 3 deals here.

All of these deals are good through May 8.