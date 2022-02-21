Samsung and its carrier and retail partners are launching the Galaxy S22 series this week, with some orders (potentially) arriving early and most hitting doorsteps and shelves by Friday, February 25. If you haven’t yet pre-ordered or were contemplating waiting until the end of the week, just know that you’ll miss out on all of the freebies Samsung is offering.

If you pre-order before launch, you can grab up to $200 in credit to spend on accessories, receive a free memory upgrade that doubles storage, and take advantage of the enhanced trade-in credit that could fetch you anywhere from $500 up to $900 off (instantly), depending on the phone you own.

Samsung has stretched out its trade-in program in the past, well beyond its pre-order period, in case you were wondering. However, the trade-in credit bonuses and this new double storage upgrade aren’t likely to stick around. Should you hold off and not pre-order, you are potentially missing out on $300 worth of goodies.

Waiting for our reviews before you pull the trigger? We should have both a Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra review before the end of the week. We also have this First 10 Things video and an unboxing for you to check out too.

Galaxy S22 Pre-Order Link