As you countdown the days to Samsung’s Galaxy S22 unveiling, it might be time to start thinking about accessories. If the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22 Ultra is indeed on your radar and likely a part of your future, a Galaxy Watch 4 is a sweet accessory to pair with it. After all, Samsung watches work the best with Samsung phones.

For the week, Samsung and its retail partners have discounted all Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic models by $50. That gives us a starting price of $199 for the smallest Galaxy Watch 4 and a $329 price for the biggest and most expensive Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Are these the best deals we’ve ever seen? No, this is. But a $50 discount is still solid during this non-holiday-shopping time.

Need reviews? We have you covered. Here is our Galaxy Watch 4 review. Here is our Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review.

Shop Galaxy Watch 4 Deals: