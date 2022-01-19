Samsung’s official eBay store is selling refurbished Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic units (both 40mm and 44mm), starting at as low at $138. Is that good compared to the usual starting price of $249? Yes, it absolutely is.

While some may shy away from refurbished, these Samsung refurbed models come with a free 2-year warranty from Allstate. Essentially, there’s no real downside to getting one of these watches, with exception being there could potentially be small signs of wear out of the box. The watches should be in “like-new” condition and do come with original packaging. Samsung also has all of the colors available, too.

For the smaller Watch4 40mm unit, the price is $138. For the 44mm, the price is $154. If you want the Watch 4 Classic, the 42mm will run you $193, while the 46mm option costs $209. This is thanks to an additional 15% Samsung is taking off of the purchase. Shipping is also free.

It’s a good deal, folks. These are still the only watches running the latest Wear OS 3.0 platform.

Cheers Ryan!