It wouldn’t be a proper year in tech without Samsung hosting a Q1 Unpacked event to show off its next Galaxy S line. Even though the company just announced the Galaxy S21 FE for some reason, the Galaxy S22 family is close and a much bigger deal. According to a report out of Korea, we’re looking at early next month for its big reveal.

A story from Digital Daily says that Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra will be announced at an Unpacked event on February 8. From there, the phones will go up for pre-order the following day before hitting stores on February 24.

If you are wondering about timing and how this matches up to the Galaxy S21 launch, well, it’s later. The S21 series launched in January of last year. However, the Galaxy S20 line launched on February 11 the year before, so this is very much in line.

We’ve covered numerous leaks for the Galaxy S22 family already and can’t wait for all of these phones to release. We’d much rather play with Samsung’s new phones than speculate for months about what they’ll be like. We know the S22 and S22+ will be a lot like last year’s phones and that the S22 Ultra is essentially a phone designed to bring back the Note line. Now give them to us.

Mark February 8 on those calendars.