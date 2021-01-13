If you’re online tomorrow, there’s no doubt you’ll be bombarded with options to watch Samsung’s Unpacked event. Announced this morning, Samsung will stream the event on all sorts of platforms, including TikTok and Twitch.

Kicking off tomorrow (January 14) at 7AM Pacific (10AM Eastern), you will find the livestream on the following platforms: Samsung’s own website, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and Reddit. There may even be more, but for now, that should be enough to get you started.

Expect Samsung to unveil its new lineup of Galaxy S21 devices, as well as the highly anticipated Galaxy Buds Pro with active noise cancellation.

Where to Watch

We’ll see you there.