The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were originally scheduled to be done receiving software support after their Android 12 update in October. Google promised us another update, though, one that would likely be a final bug fixer early in 2022 that we are still waiting for. Before we get there, Google has snuck out another update that fixes the “911 Bug” that was discovered last month.

In yesterday’s changelog for the January update, Google casually mentioned the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL as receiving a “Fix for issue preventing emergency calls in certain conditions while some third-party apps are installed,” along with all of the other still-supported Pixel phones. They didn’t provide any other info, but the factory image and OTA file pages have seen new files posted.

The update is rolling out this week as build SP1A.210812.016.A2 for both phones. It’s still very much the October Android patch and minor.

To check for it if you are still rockin’ with a Pixel 3, head into Settings>System>System update.