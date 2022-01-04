Here are Most of the OnePlus 10 Pro Specs

After revealing the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro and giving us a launch date yesterday, OnePlus is back again today to share some of the upcoming phone’s specs. While not the super-duper full list, it should give you a pretty good idea about the level of phone OnePlus is about to deliver.

Below, we have confirmation of the OnePlus 10 Pro running a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. They didn’t tell us how much RAM or storage, but rumors have them at up to 12GB and 256GB, respectively. We also know that the rear camera is a “second-generation Hasselblad” system made up of 48MP, 50MP, and 8MP lenses, that dual OIS is featured, and that the selfie camera weighs in at 32MP. The display (rumored to be 6.7″) has a 120Hz refresh rate, is of the AMOLED variety and has LTPO (a 2nd-generation calibration).

We have a 5000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. Those are both OPPO charging solutions, in case you aren’t recognizing the “VOOC” branding. There are dual stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and dimensions of 163×73.9×8.55mm, as well. It’s basically the same exact size as the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus has only shared this with us in an official capacity. I’d imagine there will be plenty more to reveal before the OnePlus 10 Pro hits China next week.

Liking any this so far?