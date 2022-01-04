The next monthly Android update is here for Google’s Pixel phones in the form of the January Android security patch. I’d tell you that your Pixel phone can grab it now, but that’s not actually true for everyone.

Google’s massive December update did indeed show up to all supported Pixel phones from the Pixel 3a up through the Pixel 5a last month. However, as you all know, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro update slowly rolled out to a few before being paused at the end of the month by Google. Google has told us to expect a January bug fixer for the Pixel 6 line in “late” January.

At this time, if you own a Pixel 5a down to the Pixel 3a, you can grab the January update. We have both factory image and OTA files available. For Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners, the wait continues towards the end of January.

Currently, we are seeing new 12.0.0 files for Pixel 5a (SQ1A.220105.002), Pixel 5 (SQ1A.220105.002), Pixel 4a 5G (SQ1A.220105.002), Pixel 4a (SQ1A.220105.002), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (SQ1A.220105.002), and Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (SQ1A.220105.002).

Google should begin pushing these updates shortly (Settings>System>Advanced>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: