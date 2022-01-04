AT&T has been named a 5G Technical Innovation Collaborator by NVIDIA, and to celebrate, all of the carrier’s 5G plans now include a 6-month priority membership to GeForce NOW.

With this, you can start streaming plenty of free titles to your 5G-powered smartphone, but you can also access your library of titles from game stores like Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. AT&T says that all one needs is a 5G device on a AT&T 5G plan to start and all of its unlimited plans are included in the promotion.

The offer is for new and existing 5G customers. Score.

// AT&T