We’re getting email upon email with Galaxy Note 20 owners on Verizon celebrating the arrival of Android 12 on their devices. It’s happening, let’s go!!

Verizon lists the software update as build version N981USQU2EULE for the Galaxy Note 20 and N986USQU2EULE for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Inside, it’s Android 12 with One UI 4 on top, complete with the December security patch. Expect all the Android 12 fixings, such as Color Themes, Privacy Dashboard, the Samsung Keyboard update, camera improvements, and more.

Today’s a good day, unless you’re a Pixel 6 owner. Heh.

// Verizon [2]