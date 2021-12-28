Following the Galaxy S21 FE launch is like being on a roller coaster. One day, it’s likely cancelled due to the chip shortage — or Samsung’s foldables are selling too well — then the next day it’s back on and getting leaked left and right. This phone has given me a good case of whiplash.

As of today, we’re 99.9% sure this phone is coming to market and it’s coming very soon. We’re this confident because the type of leaks we’re seeing, such as retailer pricing and now complete unboxings, are only possible when a phone is out of Samsung’s control and getting sent to selling partners across the globe. Plus, industry leakers are pointing to a January 4 unveiling, followed by a January 11 launch date. Long story short, it’s coming soon.

So here we are, ahead of the phone’s official unveiling and already we have YouTubers unboxing the phone. The channel HDblog takes us on a great tour of the phone, showing off the hardware from all angles and even detailing the software. It’s your standard unboxing and overview experience, complete with fun-colored lighting. Even more standard is this Galaxy S21 FE. It’s very much Samsung in hardware and software appearance, with One UI running on top of Android 12. If priced extremely competitively, it could be a good option over the Pixel 6.

The only thing we don’t know for absolute certain is the US launch date and pricing for the device. If the phone is as close to launch as we think it is, we’ll know all of that very soon.