DEAL: Save Up to $90 on Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch ($229+)

Fossil is hosting a solid sale on its new Gen 6 smartwatches, powered by Wear OS. With the sale, you can save as much as $90 on the price, bringing the starting price for one of these wearables down to a completely reasonable $229.

For specifications, the Fossil Gen 6 devices come with a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, heart rate and SpO2 sensor, 3ATM water resistance, and a 1.28″ round AMOLED display that’s surrounded by a 44mm case. That 44mm case is made of stainless steel and supports 22mm quick-change straps.

Other specs include a speaker and microphone for taking calls, a lot of wellness-related software tracking, fast charging, as well as Fossil’s excellent battery mode to help you customize the experience.

Fossil had this same sale last month and just like then, we think it’s a fine deal now. Eventually, it should receive Wear OS 3, so if you’re a fan of this hardware, it’s something to consider.

Shop Fossil Gen 6 Deals: Amazon | Fossil.com