Thanks to leaked marketing images, we’re getting a really good look at the supposedly upcoming Galaxy S21 FE from Samsung. I say supposedly only due to the fact that this phone’s fate has been in question for some time, with a chip shortage and successful Galaxy Z foldable launch both contributing to Samsung evaluating if this phone would even see light of day. As of today, it looks as if this phone will hit the market, but we’re still curious if its availability will be limited to select regions. Anyway, let’s talk about the phone.

If these images are indeed legit, Samsung will highlight the phone’s long-lasting battery life and hard-working processor. Specs include a Snapdragon 888 in select markets (Exynos in others), up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear camera setup with the main shooter being a 64-megapixel sensor (along with a depth and wide angle camera), 4,500mAh battery (supports 15W charging), in-display fingerprint reader, Android 11 with One UI on top, and four color options (seen below).

Depending on price and availability, this could be a very solid pick-up for nearly anybody. Size wise, it’ll be similar to the Pixel 6, as they both have 6.4-inch displays, though, Samsung’s comes with the boosted 120Hz refresh rate. You can bet Samsung won’t have the same pre-ordering issues as the Pixels did, too.

The first FE was a surprise hit among Samsung fans, so it’s good to see that the Galaxy S21 FE is shaping up. What do you think? Is this your next?

