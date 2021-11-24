Galaxy Watch 4 Gets Biggest Discount Yet: $70 Off

The best Android smartwatch you can buy is the Galaxy Watch 4 and because we’re living through Black Friday 2021 week, it has seen several discounts. In fact, it’s on sale at every retailer that sells it, but only one of them has the best price for it yet.

If you cruise over to Amazon (in a hurry), you’ll find the Galaxy Watch 4 (non-Classic version) down to $179 or $70 off. This is absolutely a deal you should take advantage of if you can, assuming you are fine with the 40mm model in black, as that’s the only version at this price.

Most places have all of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic devices at $50 off in various colorways and sizes. However, Amazon has targeted the black smaller version of the Watch 4 for this bigger discount.

Need to know why it’s the best Android smartwatch there is? Read our review. Then go buy it.