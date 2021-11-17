Holiday shopping could get ugly this year if you don’t start early enough. All of the potential shipping issues depending on the carrier and varying levels of stock are going to mean you should take advantage of deals as soon as possible, even before Black Friday. If you’d like to get started, Samsung is wrapping up its early Black Friday sales event with a bunch of great prices on their best stuff.

There are discounts including up to $200 off the Galaxy S21 Ultra, $50 off the Galaxy Watch 4 line, $50 off the Buds Pro, up to $230 off the Galaxy Tab S7 line, and up to $900 off the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (with trade-in) plus free Galaxy Buds 2. Oh, there’s even a deal on the Galaxy Note 20 that’ll get you a free Chromebook.

Here’s the list to make it as easy and straight-forward for you as possible:

There are a bunch of other deals as well, including many that are bundles of products with watches and buds and phones. You can shop the entire Samsung Early Black Friday sale right here.