OnePlus Buds Pro About to be $20 for All of 1 Minute

The excellent OnePlus Buds Pro are about to participate in a flash sale where their price will drop from $150 down to $19.99. This is a Black Friday sale with limited quantities (500 units) that will without a doubt sellout instantly. You can try for it, though!

We reviewed the OnePlus Buds Pro earlier this year and really liked their design, robust sound, battery life, and more. They were priced well within the competition at $150, but obviously a $20 price tag is nuts.

As a bit of a history lesson, just know that OnePlus has done these types of flash sales in the past and the units are gone before you can refresh the page a couple of times. I can’t imagine this sale will run any better than that with this sale having half the available units, but again, you may as well give it a shot in case you get lucky. (You won’t.)

The sale runs at 11AM Eastern (8AM Pacific). Hit this link to try.