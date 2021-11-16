Samsung and Best Buy have partnered to launch a new shopping tool called Get It Today. As the name suggests, you’ll be able to shop Samsung’s online store, buy items, then select your local Best Buy as a pickup location. This allows you to get your purchased items that same day if available. In our current world, where shipping times can be a little unpredictable, this is a great tool.

If you’re wanting to take advantage of this right now, Samsung has launched a few of its Black Friday deals a bit early. For example, snag a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro for $50 off, Galaxy Watch 4 for $50 off, or even $250+ off Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2. There’s a whole bunch of goodies on there.

This will be much nicer than playing a game of Who Knows when you order something online these days. So frustrating.