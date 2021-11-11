I suppose the holiday shopping season is in full swing now, so prepare for us to share deal upon glorious deal over the next month and a half. After all, we’re deep in the age of consumerism, with no chip shortage or global supply chain issues getting in our goddamn way. Over on Woot!, you can snag a fresh (aka new) pair of Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds, Samsung’s latest earbuds.

Priced at only $99, which is $50 off the usual retail price for these buds, you get Active Noise Cancellation, solid battery life, really good audio quality, and a host of other features should you choose to pair them with a Galaxy smartphone. Woot! even has all four colors available — Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender.

This isn’t a bad deal, so if you need a stocking stuffer for someone or yourself, check it out.