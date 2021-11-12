I fancy myself a little chef at home, but the only reason I have success is because I know which tools to use. Before MEATER came along, I wasn’t so confident when it came to grilling steak and BBQ’ing chicken, but now with this handy little device in my life, I’m even having my wife cook up ribeyes and don’t have to worry about getting served a hockey puck. It’s magical.

For a limited time, you can snag my favorite kitchen accessory, the MEATER+ smart meat thermometer probe, for only $73 on Amazon. That’s down from its usual $99 price, which I always say is worth every penny. At this discounted price, it’s a no-brainer stocking stuffer for any level cook in your life.

To catch you up on the smart meat thermometer game, you have the probe and accompanying app on your phone. In the app, you’ll select what you want to cook, the doneness you’d prefer, then insert the probe and get to cooking. MEATER+ will keep track of not just a meat’s internal temperature, but also the ambient temperature surrounding the meat, which is what makes it ideal for smoking meats and all sorts of other methods. When your meat reaches the desired internal temperature, the app will notify you and that’s it. It really couldn’t be much more simple.

