Pixel 6 Buyers, Your Free Pixel Buds A Coupon Code is in Your Inbox

Pixel Buds A-Series

If you’re like me and Kellen, you were too busy trying to purchase a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro on October 19 to remember that Google was offering a free pair of Pixel Buds A earbuds with your new phone purchase. In order to get that deal, you had to have the Pixel Buds A in your cart, and given all of the Google Store’s issues on October 19, many people either forgot or simply didn’t try to redeem the free earbuds.

Thankfully, Google announced earlier that it would send out codes to those who were eligible to receive a free pair of buds — “eligible” meaning those who purchased a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro but didn’t get the free earbuds. This morning, those codes are rolling out to inboxes, with both Kellen and I receiving an email from Google.

All you’ll need to do is click “Redeem Offer” in the email, choose which color of Buds A you want, then checkout. A coupon code will automatically be applied to your cart, making the $99 earbuds show as free. Your free Buds A will then arrive at your doorstep at some point. Mine show as being delivered between December 4-7. Jesus.

Thank you, Google.

