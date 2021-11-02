If you’re like me and Kellen, you were too busy trying to purchase a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro on October 19 to remember that Google was offering a free pair of Pixel Buds A earbuds with your new phone purchase. In order to get that deal, you had to have the Pixel Buds A in your cart, and given all of the Google Store’s issues on October 19, many people either forgot or simply didn’t try to redeem the free earbuds.

Pixel Buds A Review: Pretty Good Buds

Thankfully, Google announced earlier that it would send out codes to those who were eligible to receive a free pair of buds — “eligible” meaning those who purchased a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro but didn’t get the free earbuds. This morning, those codes are rolling out to inboxes, with both Kellen and I receiving an email from Google.

All you’ll need to do is click “Redeem Offer” in the email, choose which color of Buds A you want, then checkout. A coupon code will automatically be applied to your cart, making the $99 earbuds show as free. Your free Buds A will then arrive at your doorstep at some point. Mine show as being delivered between December 4-7. Jesus.

Thank you, Google.