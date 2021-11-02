You’ll Soon See Groupon Deals Inside the Google Pay App

Groupon, the service that’s good at saving you money on local experiences and adult toys, announced a new partnership with Google Pay this morning. The partnership will bring Groupon’s deals right to the Google Pay app, opening up Pay users to lots of savings on local goods.

Google says that by teaming up with Groupon, “We’re able to help more small businesses make connections with consumers who are eager to get out and explore the world around them.”

We don’t yet know exactly how this will look in the app, as it’s not expected to launch inside of Google Pay until some time during the first half of 2022. We’ll keep you posted on when it goes live.

I do love me some Groupon.

