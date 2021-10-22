Droid Life

Forget to Add Free Pixel Buds A to Your Pixel 6 Order on Google Store? Don’t Fret, Google’s Got You

Pixel Buds A-Series

In all of the chaos and commotion caused by the Great Google Store Crash of 2021, which took place the morning of October 19 at exactly 10:01am Pacific (one minute after Google opened pre-orders for its new Pixel 6 devices), many buyers forgot that there was a promotion in place that would allow them to get a free pair of Pixel Buds A earbuds.

To claim the free pair of buds, all buyers had to do was manually add them to their cart, then the Google Store would automatically apply a $99 coupon and the buyer would receive the buds for free. However, because this promotion wasn’t labeled great, on top of site’s many issues that dreadful October 19 morning, a lot of Pixel 6 buyers did not get their free pair of Pixel Buds A earbuds. Today, Google is recognizing this and doing the right thing.

In a statement from Google.

If you’re eligible for the Pixel Buds A-Series promotion but forgot to add Pixel Buds A-Series to your phone order, don’t worry. We’ll send an email by November 3rd with next steps on how to redeem the offer.

This is a hero move. Pardon me while I lick a little boot. By no means do I think Google is legally obligated to hand out Pixel Buds A earbuds to everyone who didn’t realize they needed to add the earbuds to their cart manually. I think this is simply Google recognizing that October 19 was a giant clusterf*ck and this is their way of trying to make up for that fact. Heck, even Kellen and I didn’t realize we missed out on Pixel Buds A earbuds until our orders were in, so we’re pretty pleased with how this is working out.

Thank you, Google. If you’re eligible, be on the lookout for that email.

// Google

